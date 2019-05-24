Pensioner, 102, 'confesses to killing 92-year-old neighbour'

A 102-year-old French woman allegedly confessed to murdering her 92-year-old neighbour at a retirement home in France.

The woman, whose identity has been withheld, was taken to a psychiatric hospital after the attack.

BBC reports that the woman told one of her caregivers at the home in Chézy-sur-Marne that she had "killed someone".

The victim's body was found with a severely bruised face. A postmortem revealed that she died of "strangulation and blows to the head".

According to the prosecutor, at the time of her alleged confession the woman was "in a very agitated state".

The suspect will undergo a psychological examination.