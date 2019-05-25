Loftus stadium in Pretoria gears up for presidential inauguration

Scores of South Africans and International dignitaries are making their way into Loftus Stadium in Pretoria ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration on Saturday morning.

Thousands of ordinary citizens are expected to fill up the stadium. This is the first time the presidential inauguration is being held at a stadium.

Traditionally, the event is held at the Union Buildings but Ramaphosa chose to deviate from the norm.

Around 3,200 members of the public are expected to be part of the event and they will be bussed in from pick-up points around Pretoria.

Parliamentarians, MECs, premiers, mayors, sports personalities, international guests and heads of state will also be part of the programme.

International VIPs will include the likes of former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, the executive secretary of SADC, and African Union chairperson Moussa Faki, among others.

African heads of state that will be part of the event include Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni, Tanzanian President John Magufuli andNamibian President Hage Geingob, among others.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa will also attend the event.

ESwatini’s King Mswati and Lesotho’s King Letsie will also be part of the event.

Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his speech at around 12 noon and it will be preceded by live music and entertainment.

South African VIPs who will attend include Graca Machel and former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma.