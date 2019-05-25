Ramaphosa will have DA's full support if he's genuine about economic reform, says Maimane

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have the DA’s full support if he does what is in the interest of South Africa and is genuine about economic reform, says DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

The DA leader congratulated Ramaphosa on his swearing in as president of the country on Saturday, saying this marked the “possibility of change that builds one SA for all”.

“If the president does what is in the interest of South Africa and is genuine about economic reform, he will have the full support of the DA,” Maimane said.