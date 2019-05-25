Zuma says forced to sell socks to pay legal fees

Scandal-plagued South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma said Friday he is so broke he has had to sell clothes to raise legal fees to fight a corruption case.

Facing corruption charges for a case dating back to the 1990s, Zuma, 77, was in court this week seeking a permanent stay of prosecution.

He is accused of taking bribes from French defence company Thales during his time as a provincial economy minister and later as deputy president of the African National Congress (ANC) in the 1990s.

He and Thales deny the charges.

"I have to sell hats, socks to pay for legal fees," he told his supporters gathered outside the courthouse in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg