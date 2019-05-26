Contest to replace May as British prime minister gets crowded

May failed three times to get a divorce deal she agreed with the EU through parliament because of deep, long-term divisions in the Conservative Party over Europe. It meant the original Brexit date of March 29 has been extended until Oct. 31 to see if any compromise could be reached.

All those standing say they could build a consensus or amend May's deal, although the EU has said it would not renegotiate the treaty.

"We have to propose a deal that will get through this parliament," Hancock told BBC radio. "We have to be brutally honest about the trade-offs."

Raab, a leading figure among pro-Brexit Conservatives, said he did not want to exit without a deal, but would do so if the EU refused to budge, a stance echoed by Leadsom, who quit the government on Wednesday over May's deal.

"To succeed in a negotiation you have to be prepared to walk away," Leadsom, who made it to the last two in the 2016 contest to replace David Cameron as prime minister following the EU referendum, told the Sunday Times newspaper.

Brexit is set to dominate the contest which will begin in the week of June 10 when Conservative lawmakers begin to whittle down the field before party members, about 160,000 according to the Sunday Telegraph, choose the winner from the final two candidates.

JOHNSON THE FAVOURITE

Surveys have suggested that the members are overwhelmingly pro-Brexit and in favour of leaving the EU without a deal.

Boris Johnson is the clear favourite with bookmakers and he has also said Britain should be prepared to exit the bloc without any deal if no acceptable agreement could be reached.

"We will leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal," Johnson told an economic conference in Switzerland on Friday.