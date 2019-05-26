'It would feel good to help': Car guard finds diamond ring, seeks owner

A car guard who found a diamond ring in the street is not saying finder's keepers and selling it for cash, as his self-respect comes from being an honest man who works for every cent.

Pieter Marais, 67, an amputee, said his conscience did not allow him to keep the ring he picked up two months ago in the middle of a road in Evander, a mining town near Secunda in Mpumalanga.

With no luck so far, he is widening his search for the rightful owner.

"It does not belong to me. I could have sold it or kept it as if it were mine, but I would not be able to sleep or live with myself," he told TimesLIVE.

"I just want to keep it safe until I find the owner."

The wheelchair-bound Marais works as a car guard alongside two other people in the small town.

As we walked around the area, not a single car passed by without motorists greeting, hooting or even making some conversation with him.

A glimpse at the ring showed that it was not new and had been worn for quite some time.

"It is a little bit damaged, I will not say where or how it was damaged but I presume a car went over it.

"But that does not change the fact that it might have a sentimental value to the person who's lost it. It could be an older person who could have had it for 20 years," Marais said.