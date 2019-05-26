NPA boss Shamila Batohi to review all high-profile cases

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi says she is under no illusion that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will come under attack as it gears up to take on those who benefited from looting the state.

Batohi addressed the media on Friday almost four months since she took up the reins at the NPA, an institution which was for more than a decade seen as being politically abused and riven with factionalism.

“We are going to be accused of pursuing persons for political and other motives. And we expect that we will personally be attacked, as well for various reasons. And we hope that when that will happen … that civil society and those that want to fight the good fight will be behind us,” Batohi said.

“It is all about solving the massive corruption problem we have in SA,” Batohi said.