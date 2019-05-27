WATCH | Pravin Gordhan vs Busisiwe Mkhwebane: what you need to know

The battle between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is continuing after she found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct regarding an early retirement payout to former Sars commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Here's what you need to know:

The initial complaint

TimesLIVE reported that Mkhwebane met Gordhan in 2018 over a complaint laid by presidency staffer Lebogang Hoveka. The complaint was made in 2016 and centred on Gordhan approving Pillay's retirement package and then allowing him to be re-employed by Sars.