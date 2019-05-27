Young couple gunned down on roadside on East Rand after their bakkie runs out of diesel

A 19-year-old male and a female in her 20s were shot dead by unknown men on the side of Putfontein Road in Benoni on the East Rand on Sunday afternoon after their bakkie apparently ran out of diesel, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said that ER24 paramedics and another service had arrived on the scene at 12.30pm to find the female inside the cab with a single gunshot wound and the young male outside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Both showed no signs of life and were declared dead on arrival,” he said

Two workers who were travelling with them fled the scene, but returned when emergency services arrived, he said.

“They alleged that a group of men had approached them after they had stopped on the side of Putfontein Road – where the bridge crosses over the N12.

“The South African Police Services were on the scene for further investigations,” Campbell said.