13-year-old killed, five pupils and driver critically injured in Amalinda crash

A young schoolboy was killed while five other pupils were critically injured when a Toyota Avanza transporting them to school on Monday morning lost control and overturned in Amalinda near East London. Provincial transport department spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie, said the accident, which claimed the life of the 13-year-old pupil, took place at about 7.

