Ex-Komani cop found guilty in granny kidnapping case

PREMIUM

A former long-serving Komani senior police officer Andre Cornelius, his teenage son Quin, and a friend Raymond Fillis were on Tuesday found guilty of robbing and kidnapping feisty Sterkstroom septuagenarian Denise Bartlett and trying to extort R3m from her terrified family.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.