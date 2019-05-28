Ex-Komani cop found guilty in granny kidnapping case
A former long-serving Komani senior police officer Andre Cornelius, his teenage son Quin, and a friend Raymond Fillis were on Tuesday found guilty of robbing and kidnapping feisty Sterkstroom septuagenarian Denise Bartlett and trying to extort R3m from her terrified family.
