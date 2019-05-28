Police fire shots to stop violent East London rugby brawl
A rugby brawl between Old Selbornians and Black Eagles of Tyolomnqa became so violent that police watching from the sidelines fired at least one warning shot to separate players at the weekend. Details of the Saturday afternoon fracas on the Mpongo field were sketchy but both Old Selbornian Rugby Club president Barry Neville, and former Border Rugby co-ordinator Simphiwe Ntlantala, who is assisting with Border club rugby, confirmed that there was trouble on the field.
