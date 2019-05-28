Thuli Madonsela and Helen Zille are meeting for tea & there's already fire

From a controversial exchange on Twitter to sipping tea offline, former DA leader Helen Zille and former public protector Thuli Madonsela will continue the "black privilege" conversation over a cuppa.

Earlier this month Zille came under fire when she tweeted that some South Africans were enjoying #BlackPrivilege because they were looting state coffers.

Madonsela called her out and said she should apologise for comments.

"To brand blacks as looters and political pretenders is wrong. Please withdraw and apologise," said Madonsela to Zille.