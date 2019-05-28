Thuli Madonsela and Helen Zille are meeting for tea & there's already fire
From a controversial exchange on Twitter to sipping tea offline, former DA leader Helen Zille and former public protector Thuli Madonsela will continue the "black privilege" conversation over a cuppa.
Earlier this month Zille came under fire when she tweeted that some South Africans were enjoying #BlackPrivilege because they were looting state coffers.
Madonsela called her out and said she should apologise for comments.
"To brand blacks as looters and political pretenders is wrong. Please withdraw and apologise," said Madonsela to Zille.
Madonsela accepted Zille's invitation to discuss her comments on the subject. Madonsela confirmed their tea date and said that she hoped they could agree on "mathematical principles".
Looking forward to our tea tomorrow dear @helenzille. I hope we’ll at least agree on mathematical principles such as exponentiality, compound debt and interest, which will explain why equal opportunity is an illusion without reparation of compound disadvantage #SocialJustice https://t.co/TwFZwqCMdg— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) May 27, 2019
In her response, Zille said she would be relying on her husband's expertise to prepare for their discussion.
While its not clear what time the two will meet, social media expressed their excitement.
Here is a snap shot of some top reactions: