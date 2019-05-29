Cyril calls for safety first in initiation rites
Fathers, uncles urged to take lead in taking care of youths
As 20,000 Eastern Cape youths prepare for the mountains to undergo winter initiation, provincial authorities, acting with strong support from President Cyril Ramaphosa, have promised aggressive policing of rogue circumcision schools and bogus surgeons.
