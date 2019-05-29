Probe into Transnet 'irregularities' pointed directly at Brian Molefe

These included Transnet's controversial purchase of 1,064 locomotives; the appointment of advisers and consultants and their influence on the company; and the procurement of locomotives from China South Rail (CSR).

Sedumedi's testimony on Tuesday focused mostly on the procurement of 95 electric locomotives from CSR.

"CSR seems to have enjoyed some special relationship with Transnet and that has happened both prior to the issue of the request for proposal itself and through the procurement process (for the locomotives)," he told the commission.

Sedumedi referenced e-mails between Molefe and CSR's Wang Pan, which indicates that the pair met in December 2011 and discussed the contract before it was advertised.