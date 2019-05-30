The poor are justified in feeling sense of entitlement

To be poor, black, African, uneducated and unemployed is almost the lowest form of life in the hierarchy of humans.

It surpasses belief that there's a growing unsolicited and unsympathetic voice that accuses poor Africans of an egregious sense of entitlement.

The question is: what should they do when, in their immediate purview, reside opulence and conspicuous consumption among those whom they have allotted their votes to.

From 1994 they were promised jobs, land, security and all the comforts that come with block voting for one party.

The economic dividend has failed to materialise.

So, let the poor express their anger at the failed institutionalised promises.

After all, they have nothing else between themselves and what is left of their miserable lives before they are buried, in dignity at least, as it is very uncommon to have a no-food funeral among us.

This dignity is the only positive I can safely surmise to be common among the poor.

But what's the solution?

It is the saintly patience of the rewarding fruits of education.