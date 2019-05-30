WATCH | Babes Wodumo does happy dance after assault charges withdrawn

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo did a happy dance outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after common assault charges against her were withdrawn.

Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, her sister, Nondumiso Simelane, and musician Tipcee appeared briefly in court, where the prosecutor told magistrate Jackie Jonck that the matter had been resolved through alternative dispute resolution.

The complainant in the matter, Nelisiwe Zulu, who was believed to have been at court earlier in the day, was not present when the charges against the three women were withdrawn.

The assault charges they faced related to an incident at a guesthouse in Umbilo, Durban, in March.