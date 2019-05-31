News

Province targeted by traffickers

Young girls, boys and women from vulnerable backgrounds preyed upon

PREMIUM
By John Harvey - 31 May 2019

The Eastern Cape is in “big trouble” when it comes to human trafficking.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
X