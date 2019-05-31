News

WATCH: How the new cabinet can revive SA’s economy

By Business Day TV - 31 May 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a reduced executive, with Tito Mboweni returning as finance minister and Pravin Gordhan in the public enterprises portfolio.

The executive has been cut to 28 ministries and a number of portfolios have been merged.

Business Day TV spoke to Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits University’s school of economics and business Science, for his view on the new cabinet.

Or listen to the full audio:

