WATCH: How the new cabinet can revive SA’s economy
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a reduced executive, with Tito Mboweni returning as finance minister and Pravin Gordhan in the public enterprises portfolio.
The executive has been cut to 28 ministries and a number of portfolios have been merged.
Business Day TV spoke to Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits University’s school of economics and business Science, for his view on the new cabinet.
Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits University’s school of economics and business science, talks to Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio: