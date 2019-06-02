EFF must pay R109,000 to prevent assets being seized: AfriForum

AfriForum has given the EFF and its leader Julius Malema a week to pay the civil rights group R109,000 or face legal action to have the party’s assets seized.

The money relates to one of five cost orders awarded against the red berets by the courts.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said in a statement on Sunday that the EFF and Malema had been placed on terms to pay R109,000 before this coming Friday.

“Should the money not be paid by then, AfriForum will start a process again to seize the EFF’s assets. This money pertains to the order as to costs which AfriForum obtained against the EFF and Malema on November 14 2018 after the EFF and Malema’s attempt to obtain an urgent court order – to prevent AfriForum from removing the EFF’s property and auctioning it off – failed.