Retirees may have paid R2m to ‘dodgy’ group
Questions have been raised about the legitimacy of a group that claims to be fighting for former government workers in the Eastern Cape to get long outstanding pension benefits finally paid out.
Questions have been raised about the legitimacy of a group that claims to be fighting for former government workers in the Eastern Cape to get long outstanding pension benefits finally paid out.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.