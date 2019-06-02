News

Stabbing at EC school over food

One Grade 11 pupil in ICU, the other in custody

PREMIUM
By Aretha Linden - 02 June 2019

A Grade 11 pupil is fighting for his life in ICU after he was stabbed, allegedly with a sharpened spoon by a fellow pupil for his school dinner.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X