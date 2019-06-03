WATCH | Meet the petrol attendant who paid for stranded motorist's fuel

Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele doubted that he'd ever see Monet van Deventer again - the motorist whose tank he filled with R100 worth of petrol and paid for it so she could get safely to Cape Town.

But when she arrived back at the Shell garage where he worked a few hours later on Thursday afternoon with chocolates and his money it was the look of gratefulness in her eyes that gave him hope for South Africa.

The 28-year-old attendant sat in his Makhaza home in a dreamlike state on Friday wondering what to do with the constant stream of offers for donations he and Van Deventer were receiving after she shared a heartwarming tale about his good deed on Facebook.

"It was God's doing, all of this. I feel like I'm dreaming. I'm shocked. I'm positive about us. As ordinary people, we can bring a change to life. You see, I was no one, but out of this small thing, the way that people who don't even know me can see me..." Mbele told DispatchLIVE.