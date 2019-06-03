Jacob Zuma wanted spotlight on himself at ANN7: State capture witness

Former president Jacob Zuma allegedly played an integral part in establishing Gupta propaganda machine ANN7, signing off on its name and logo - even deciding on its editorial policy which, he suggested, should subtly favour him and his camp in the ANC.

In 2013, when the channel was launched, the former president apparently left ministers waiting to consult with the Gupta family and the ANN7 team on how the station should be run.

This according to former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram, who described Zuma as a person who acted like a "shareholder" in the business, telling the state capture inquiry on Monday of three meetings between Gupta brothers Atul and Rajesh, and Zuma at which he was personally present.

Sundaram - an Indian journalist - was employed as ANN7's consulting editor in May 2013, a position he was contracted to for two years. His job was to get the station up and running for the Gupta family: setting up the company's organisational structure; interviewing and training staff; and establishing the editorial workflow.

'Very much involved'

"What I found during my experience here was that although Duduzane Zuma was a shareholder (at Infinity Media, which owned ANN7), it was Jacob Zuma who was more actively involved in the meetings that were held … Duduzane's involvement in the running of the station was minimal; there was just one meeting where he had a small appearance," he told the commission.