Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele keen to ensure criminals do not target him

Inspirational petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele will spend the R400,000 donated to him so far in a crowdfunding campaign on his two children's education and on living expenses at their Khayelitsha home.

The funds will be administered by BackaBuddy at his request, due to a concern about crime.

Mbele had paid R100 out of his own pocket to top up the tank of a motorist who stopped for fuel, but had forgotten her bank card while driving to Cape Town. He was worried that she would be stranded on a notorious stretch of highway if she ran out of petrol.

Monet van Deventer, an account manager, shared the heartwarming story of her encounter with Mbele, and started the crowdfunding campaign as a way to do something in return for him.

With generous donations pouring in over the weekend, the crowdfunding website has disclosed that funds raised by the campaign would not be paid into his personal account.