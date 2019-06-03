Public protector on Pravin Gordhan’s case again

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has got her sights set on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordan once again, announcing that she was subpoenaing him to answer questions about the so-called rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

Mkhwebane said she was issuing a section 7(9) notice to Gordhan on Monday, reiterating that she was not targeting or harassing him but just doing her job.

The public protector said the notice also related to a complaint that Gordhan had lied to parliament about meeting the controversial Gupta family.

“I know that one will be faced with a lot of questions ... there will be allegations that I am still persecuting minister Gordhan, but I am doing my work and I understand when it comes to the issue of the rogue unit people have lost lives, people have been tainted and I think that it is still going to happen, but I am doing my work, and I will be serving that notice today,” Mkhwebane said in a video posted on her office’s Twitter account.

“I’m ready to receive all the backlash, but I am doing the work and I am not targeting or harassing any minister, or specifically minister Gordhan.”