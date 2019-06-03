Suspect arrested for slaying of Forest High School pupil

Gauteng police arrested a 19-year-old boy on Monday hours after he allegedly killed a pupil and stabbed two others at a high school in Johannesburg.

“A 16-year-old learner was stabbed and certified dead outside the school premises, while two other learners, aged 15 and 16, were taken to a nearby hospital after sustaining stab wounds,” police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Monday evening.

“It is alleged that learners from Forest High School had a fight on Friday. The same learners met today (Monday) at the school and the fight resumed, whereafter three learners were stabbed.”

The police arrested the suspect in Dobsonville, Soweto.

“The motive for the fight is unknown at this stage and police investigation is continuing.”