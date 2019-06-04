EL teenager killed while playing with gun

East London police have sent a stern warning to licensed firearm owners after a 15-year-old Mdantsane teenager was killed while playing with a gun on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said three teenage boys were inside a house in NU2 when the gun went off.

“According to information it is said that the boy went to the other room and came back with the fire arm and they started playing with it when a shot went off hitting the victim in the buttocks. He was rushed to hospital but the family never notified the police about this incident," said Mbi.

“Initial investigation shows that the safe key was easily accessible to the child and the safe was not mounted on the wall.”

Mbi said police were investigating a case of failure to safeguard a firearm and an inquest is under investigation.