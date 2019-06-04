Farm attacks have 'doubled' in Western Cape since last year, says AfriForum

The number of farm attacks reported in the Western Cape more than doubled in the first five months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, says AfriForum.

The organisation announced farm attack statistics for 2019 at a media conference on Monday. A total of 184 farm attacks, including 20 murders, were recorded between January 1 and May 31.

AfriForum said most of the attacks were recorded in Gauteng (51), followed by North West (28) and Limpopo (27).