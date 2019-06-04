Prisoner found dead in PE holding cell

A man was found dead in the Gelvandale police station holding cells on Tuesday - a few hours after his arrest.

The body of the man was discovered at about 11.30am during a routine inspection.

According to officials, the 30-year-old man, who is not being named until the next-of-kin have been informed, was alone in the cell at the time.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man was arrested at Livingstone Hospital at about 9am for stealing a cellphone.

“He was arrested and detained after the cellphone was found in his possession,” an official said.

Police sources said the man used his shirt to make a noose and he then hanged himself.

Naidu said that the matter was being investigated by Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

An inquest is also being investigated.