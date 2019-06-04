Shocked relatives grieve for student slain at party

The family of a Walter Sisulu University student killed at an SRC party at the weekend say they are struggling to cope.

Siyakudumisa Marente said his family was finding it hard to deal with the loss of his 18-year-old brother, Liyabona.

Liyabona was a first-year student doing a bachelor of environment sciences degree.

“Inzima sisi lento [this is very hard]. He was young, born in 2000,” Marente said.

He described his brother as quiet, but full of fun when he was with his friends.

“He was very respectful. This is very painful and we are all still very shocked.

“Our parents are really not taking it well.”

The other student who died was Songezo Manana, who is from Xhora.

The Dispatch was unable to establish his age at the time of writing, although it is known that he was studying office management and technology.

Fighting broke out at a massive SRC-hosted campus bash known as the “Freshers’ Braai” at the university stadium on Saturday night, attended by about 5,000 students.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said police were investigating and no arrests had been made.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said: “Two patients were treated and discharged at Mthatha General Hospital on Sunday and Monday for shoulder and facial stab wounds.”

While it was reported that five students were injured, the location of the other three is unknown. WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said management were in meetings to come up with mechanisms to assist students to deal with the trauma of Saturday’s events.

“Enough is enough. We want students to be safe on campus and we will focus on eradicating all criminal elements from the campus.

“We want the police to arrest all those responsible for these murders,’’ said Tukwayo.

WSU is in the process of rectifying non-payment of NSFAS allowances which saw disruptions of academic activities at its three campuses.

On Tuesday, disruptions occurred at the Zamukulungisa site in Mthatha, while at the Buffalo City campus it was only the Potsdam site that was affected.

Students at Ibika campus in Butterworth have stayed away since May 23 over the same issue. Most of the affected students at all three campuses are doing the National Higher Certificate (NHC) in accounting.

Tukwayo said: “The NHC is a two-year programme at WSU yet it was registered by NSFAS as a one-year programme.

“This meant that some students who had gone on to convert their NHC to diplomas and repeated modules then fell off the NSFAS funding list because the system saw the students as having exceeded the allocated time for studies.

The disruptions occurred a week before the students are to sit for their mid-year examinations.

“The WSU chief financial officer, Morgan Nhiwatiwa, has confirmed that those recently cleared by NSFAS for funding will receive their allocations in the next allowance payment run,” Tukwayo said.