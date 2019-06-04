Standard Bank to close six EC branches

"We know that the way you bank has changed and we’re changing with you," the bank said in a statement.

"We’re aligning our retail and business banking services so that you can bank at any time, from anywhere."

In a statement released in March, Standard Bank said the majority of branches set for closure, would be closed by June 2019.

The bank said about 1,200 jobs would be lost in the process.

While several branches in each province will be closed, Standard Bank said that its digital self-service channels will remain available at all times.