Standard Bank to close six EC branches
Standard Bank announced its full list of branch closures on Monday, with two based in Port Elizabeth.
Four more banks will be closed in the Eastern Cape, according to Standard Bank's website.
"We know that the way you bank has changed and we’re changing with you," the bank said in a statement.
"We’re aligning our retail and business banking services so that you can bank at any time, from anywhere."
In a statement released in March, Standard Bank said the majority of branches set for closure, would be closed by June 2019.
The bank said about 1,200 jobs would be lost in the process.
While several branches in each province will be closed, Standard Bank said that its digital self-service channels will remain available at all times.
Below is the full list of Standard Bank branches being closed in each of the provinces.
Western Cape:
- Belhar
- De Rust
- Grassy Park Mini
- Hout Bay
- Melkbosstrand
- Mitchell's Plain
- Mutual Park
- Philippi
- Plumstead
- Rawsonville
- Strand
Norther Cape:
- Britstown
- Diamond Pavilion
- Hanover
- Kenhardt
- Kuruman
- Philipstown
- Sishen
- Strydenburg
- Sutherland
North West:
- Cachet Park Student Bureau
- Klerksdorp
- Moruleng
- Tower Mall
KwaZulu-Natal:
- Dales Avenue
- Hilton
- Isipingo
- Mandini
- Musgrave Road
- Theku Plaza
- Tugela Ferry
- Umkomaas
- Watercrest
- West Street
Gauteng:
- Alberton
- Arcadia
- Baramall
- Benmore Gardens
- Bloed Street
- Bracken City
- Brixton
- Chilli Lane
- Cosmo
- Dainfern Square
- Daveyton
- East Rand Mall
- Edenvale
- Ellis Park
- Florida
- Forest Hill
- Hillcrest Boulevard Pta
- Hyde Park
- Industria
- Irene Mall
- Johannesburg
- Kempton
- Kwa Thema
- Lambton
- Lyttelton
- Malvern
- Melrose Arch
- Menlyn
- Menlyn Maine
- Mogale BC
- MTN
- Newtown Junction
- Norwood
- Palm Springs
- Parkview
- Randburg
- Randfontein
- Randridge Mall
- Rivonia
- Rosslyn
- Sandton (Alice Lane)
- Soshanguve Crossing
- Sunward Park
- Unisa
- West End
- Wonderboom Junction
- Woodbridge Square
Free State:
- Bultfontein
- Jagersfontein
- Kestell
- Lindley
- Marquard
- Phuthaditjhaba
Limpopo:
- Bochum
- Bopedi
- Namakgale
Mpumalanga:
- Amersfoort
- Evander
- Kamaqhekeza
- Kwa Guqa
- Mbombela
- Ogies