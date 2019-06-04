Tax return threshold lifted to R500,000

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has raised the tax threshold for returns to R500,000, commissioner Edward Kieswetter announced on Tuesday.

The previous threshold covered those earning less than R350,000 a year, meaning they did not have to file returns.

Kieswetter said for those who fell in the bracket it was “better than sliced bread”. During the last tax season 1.5-million taxpayers were not required to file submitted returns.

The 2019/2020 tax season will start on August 1.

“We would like to reiterate our commitment to building confidence between the SA public and the SA Revenue Service,” Kieswetter said at a briefing in Pretoria.

“It is very important for us, and [we are] working hard to earn the trust of the SA public. We will continue the work of ensuring tax morality and compliance.”