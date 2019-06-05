Ace Ncobo owes us R1.2m rent – ECDC

Has not paid us a cent in 15 years, development corporation claims

Former Fifa referee-turned businessman Ace Ncobo has been “occupying” an Eastern Cape Development Corporation house since June 2004 and now owes R1.2m in unpaid rent accumulated over the 15-year period, according to the ECDC.

