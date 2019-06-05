Cradock, Middelburg in the dark with switch-off

Winter just got chillier for 70,000 residents of Cradock and Middelburg in Inxuba Yethemba who had their power cut by Eskom on Tuesday. This was described as a “credit control measure” by Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana who said bulk power was cut from 6am until 9am, and would be cut again from 5pm until 8.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.