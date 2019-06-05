Nkosikho Mbele told Monet van Deventer he wanted to help children on the streets of Khayelitsha‚ and donations to help him do so are pouring in from ordinary people he has inspired.

It was R100 that inspired the country and that is the exact amount donated by TS Molete on Wednesday‚ who shared: "Thank you so much. Am a petrol attendant myself but it has NEVER come to mind to trust a customer like that."

The crowdfunding campaign Van Deventer started has the goals of helping Mbele personally and helping him to realise his dream of doing charitable work.

The campaign now has pledges totalling R487‚000 - far exceeding the original target of R100‚000.

The campaign‚ which is set to run until June 30‚ was how Van Deventer chose to thank Mbele him for his random act of kindness towards her.