GALLERY | CCTV footage that helped police nab Hankey rapist

It was CCTV footage from an ATM in Humansdorp that helped police track down the man who raped a Hankey woman in front of her daughter.

Sebenzile Simane, 32, was found guilty in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday of 17 counts, including two of rape, four of attempted murder, attempted rape and compelling a child to witness a sexual act among others.

During the harrowing four-hour ordeal on March 23 2018, the woman was raped twice - once while her 12-year-old daughter was forced to witness the sexual attack.