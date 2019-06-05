'I am here for my son' - mother of slain Forest Hill pupil attends court

A mother in mourning and a scuffle involving alleged gang members marked the first court appearance on Wednesday of the pupil who allegedly killed grade 8 pupil Daniel Bakwela outside Forest High School in Turffontein, Johannesburg.

Antonette Mabiala, wrapped in a blanket, told TimesLIVE she was not well but was determined to attend the first court appearance of her 18-year-old son's alleged killer.

"I am here at court for my son," she said.

The grade 11 pupil is facing a charge of murder and two of attempted murder.

"God can see what is going on." These words were uttered by Bakwela's family members, who were at court along with his mother, moments after 20-year-old pupil accused of killing him appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate's court.

The pupil cannot be named because an identity parade still needs to be held. He is expected to file for a formal bail application on Thursday.