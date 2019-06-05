State capture inquiry: Transnet lost almost R1bn in locomotive tender

Transnet lost out on hundreds of millions of rands due to a controversial 2015 decision to swap interest fees on a multibillion-rand loan to finance the state-owned enterprise's procurement of 1,064 locomotives.

Jonathan Bloom, an expert in financial risk management who was contracted by MNS Attorneys to assist their investigation into irregularities at Transnet, told the state capture inquiry on Wednesday that Transnet's losses were close to a R1bn.

Furthermore, it would cost Transnet almost double that to exit the deal.

By 2015, Transnet had entered into two massive loan agreements to pay for the trains, the procurement of which is in itself shrouded in fraud and corruption.