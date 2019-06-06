Suspect dies after vigilantes beat him after death of Sexy Boys gang boss

The man suspected of shooting dead the alleged Sexy Boys gang leader and his 20-year-old son on Tuesday has died in police custody.

It is unclear whether the suspect, also 20, succumbed to injuries he sustained during a shootout at a petrol station in Lentegeur on the Cape Flats that saw two people killed and another two injured, or whether it was as a result of the beating he received at the hands of enraged community members who caught him fleeing the scene prior to his arrest by police.

Lt-Col Andre Traut said on Thursday "an inquest has been opened after a suspect arrested in a shooting in Lentegeur yesterday passed away in the early hours of this morning".

"An autopsy is scheduled to be done on the body. It has to be determined whether the suspect succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting or in the assault."

Earlier, police said the suspect had been held on murder and attempted murder charges.

"It is alleged that the suspect opened fire on four people sitting in a garage," he said. "Two males, aged 43 and 20, were fatally wounded and a 19-year-old female and an unknown person were wounded.

"The suspect fled on foot and was cornered by security officers," he said. "He was in possession of an unlicensed firearm."