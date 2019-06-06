News

Taxi leader gunned down outside Mdantsane home

SA football world also in shock as victim was also co-founder of Tornado FC

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 06 June 2019

An ambush-style slaying of well-known Border Alliance Taxi Association (Bata) boss and former Tornado Football club chairperson Lindela “Message” Mba, 60, has shocked the province.

