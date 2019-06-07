Cath lab up and running at Mthatha hospital
The cath lab at Mthatha’s Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital is now the only functioning one at state hospitals in the province.
The cath lab at Mthatha’s Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital is now the only functioning one at state hospitals in the province.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.