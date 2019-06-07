News

Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones

By Reuters - 07 June 2019
Huawei offices
Huawei offices
Image: REUTERS/Aly Song

Facebook Inc is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones, the latest blow for the Chinese tech giant as it struggles to keep its business afloat in the face of a U.S. ban on its purchase of American parts and software.

Customers who already have Huawei phones will still be able to use its apps and receive updates, Facebook told Reuters. But new Huawei phones will no longer be able to have Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps pre-installed.

Smartphone vendors often enter business deals to pre-install popular apps such as Facebook. Apps including Twitter and Booking.com also come pre-installed on Huawei phones in many markets. Twitter Inc declined to comment and Booking Holdings did not respond to a request.

The move by Facebook dampens the sales outlook for Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, whose smartphone business became its biggest revenue generator last year, powered by strong growth in Europe and Asia.

Huawei declined to comment.

Vodafone halts Huawei deployment amid world spying concerns

However, Vodafone's CEO says Huawei is being ‘really open and working hard’ to address the West’s worries
News
4 months ago

Alphabet Inc's Google said earlier that it would no longer provide Android software for Huawei phones after a 90-day reprieve granted by the U.S. government expires in August. But Google's Playstore and all Google apps will still be available for current models of Huawei phones including those which have not yet shipped or even been built.

The Facebook ban, by contrast, applies to any Huawei phone that has not yet left the factory, according to a person familiar with the matter. Facebook declined to comment on when the suspension took place.

In May, Washington banned U.S. companies from supplying technology to Huawei, part of a long-running campaign against the company. The United States alleges that Huawei is too close to the Chinese government and that its telecom network gear and other products could be a conduit for espionage, which Huawei denies.

Germany considers banning Huawei products by raising 5G security requirements

Germany is exploring ways to ban the use of Huawei products in the country’s telecommunications infrastructure, extending the Western backlash ...
News
4 months ago

Buyers of current Huawei phone models that do not have Facebook pre-installed would still be able to download it from the Google Playstore. Future versions of Huawei phones, however, will not have access to the Google Playstore and its apps unless the U.S. government changes course.

Huawei has said it was prepared for the U.S. action and vowed to work around any disruptions. But some customers at stores in Europe and Asia have told Reuters that they are reluctant to buy Huawei phones in the face of uncertainties, and analysts expect a dramatic drop in Huawei smartphone sales. 

China summons US ambassador over Huawei arrest

China summoned the US ambassador on Sunday to protest the "extremely bad" arrest of telecom giant Huawei's CFO in Canada and demand that the United ...
News
5 months ago

China calls on Canada to free Huawei CFO or face consequences

China warned Canada on Saturday that there would be severe consequences if it did not immediately release Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief ...
News
5 months ago

It's too late to fight Huawei's rise now. It has already won

Huawei’s takeover of the tech market is a sign that Western hegemony is under threat as never before
News
5 months ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Continued Fleet Street roadworks causes delays and raises ire of motorists
Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
X