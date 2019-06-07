Have you seen our new R2 and R5 coins?

The new series of South African coins designed to celebrate 25 years of democracy will be in circulation in the upcoming weeks.

In partnership with the South African Reserve Bank, the South African Mint launched the series of six new commemorative circulation coins as part of its ‘SA25 – Celebrating South Africa' coin series on Wednesday.

One of the coin designs include a minibus taxi and a bird carrying a key.

Citing this as his most significant and challenging work as an artist, Rasty Knayles said he endeavored to illustrate how free people were to explore the beautiful country.

The emblems on the coins portray the freedom 25 years of constitutional democracy has given, SA Mint said.