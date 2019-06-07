Limpopo's lions on the loose are under observation and will be darted

A pride of lions on the loose that has been spotted near Phalaborwa will be darted before being moved to a nearby nature reserve.

That is what Limpopo economic development, environment and tourism department spokesperson Zaid Kalla told TimesLIVE on Friday afternoon.

"They are under observation by our rangers … You can't transport them while they are still awake, so it’s very important that they be darted," Kalla said.

SANParks confirmed in a statement on Friday that the lions were not from the Kruger National Park (KNP) or any nearby nature reserves.