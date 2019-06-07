Lipstick (and other dangerous objects) banned for Mnangagwa's speech

Universities in Zimbabwe are a hotbed of anti-government sentiment - and one leading institution has resolved to ban sharp instruments from a graduation ceremony set to be officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

With state security on high alert countrywide amid allegations that civic society and opposition party the MDC Alliance are plotting to cause chaos as they take advantage of the economic situation, Mnangagwa’s public appearances are now closely guarded.

"Please note that the following items will not be allowed into the graduation venue: lipstick and perfume containers, sharp objects, knives, ballpoint pens and cameras," the Midlands State University (MSU) said in statement.