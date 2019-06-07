News

Pupils allegedly beaten by teachers

Lusikisiki Grade 10 misses exams after being hospitalised due to assault

By Sino Majangaza - 07 June 2019

Two Eastern Cape school pupils were severely assaulted, allegedly by teachers, with one so severely beaten that she was hospitalised, while the other is recovering at home.

