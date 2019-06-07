SABC too broke to bid for women's soccer world cup - but will show Afcon

The SABC will not broadcast the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

This is due to the fact that the public broadcaster was not in a financial position to bid for the rights, SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said on Friday.

But the SABC will broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament taking place in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

Banyana Banyana qualified for their first ever World Cup, taking place in France. The women's national team begin their campaign on Saturday. The national men's side, Bafana Bafana, will participate in the continental showpiece.