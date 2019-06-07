Siyenza: victims warn ADM not to appeal

Mkhwebane orders service providers to be paid within 150 working days

“Siyenza ruined our lives” – this was the message on Friday from scores of business people who said the Amathole District Municipality should not attempt to get the courts to set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into the Siyenza Toilet Scandal, particularly since a number of people had died of stress-related illnesses when the project was looted and collapsed.

