Suspect arrested for assassination attempt on SABC executive

By TimesLIVE - 08 June 2019
SABC headquarters in Auckland Park.
SABC headquarters in Auckland Park.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempt on the life of SABC chief audit executive Thami Zikode, Gauteng police confirmed on Saturday.

Three suspects were still being sought by police, Captain Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE.

 Police also recovered a firearm with ammunition and the suspects’ abandoned getaway car.

“The firearm was recovered at the scene and the getaway vehicle was recovered at Southgate,” Masondo said.

